Sony

The new Sony Xperia 1 III (read as "one mark three") has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED screen with a 120Hz high refresh rate, which is the first for any smartphone. It was announced at a virtual event on Wednesday alongside the smaller Xperia 5 III which has a 6.1-inch full HD 120Hz display. Both phones have a telephoto camera with an actual zoom lens that changes focal lengths and both mark Sony's continued shift away from mainstream appeal and toward creative types like photographers, filmmakers, audiophiles and mobile gamers.

The new phones are follow-ups to last year's Xperia 1 II, which impressed us with its 4K display and stellar Pro Photo and Cinema Pro apps. The apps included features from Sony's Alpha line of mirrorless cameras and Venice line of cinema cameras. In fact, to test out its features I wrote, shot and starred in a 4-minute film called I, Robber filmed on the Xperia 1 II.

Both Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III have a triple rear camera system with wide, ultrawide and telephoto cameras. The telephoto camera has a variable zoom lens. Optical elements in the lens move to switch between two focal lengths: a 70mm lens equivalent and a 105mm one. Compare that to other phones that switch between multiple cameras to achieve zoom. Like the 10x telephoto lens on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Sony zoom lens sits in the phone horizontally and uses a mirror to reflect the image onto the dual-phase detect sensor, which Sony claims has fast and accurate autofocus under a variety of lighting conditions. The zoom lens has an aperture of f/2.3 and f/2.8 depending on the focal length, which should allow for good performance in low-light situations.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony reveals new Xperia 1 III

All of the rear cameras on the Xperia 1 III and 5 III also have Eye AF (autofocus) which can automatically detect and track the eye of human and animal subjects like cats, dogs and birds, even if they turn their head away. The Xperia 1 III has a time of flight sensor to gather depth information.

Sony paired down its camera apps from three to two: Photo Pro and Cinema Pro. The Photo Pro app includes a new "Basic" mode which replaces the standalone default Android camera app Sony included on previous phones. For a rundown of some of the features both apps include, read my review of the Sony Xperia 1 II.

Sony

Xperia cameras have numerous features aimed at people wanting the most from their photos and videos like optical stabilization and AI Super resolution zoom for photos. Like the Xperia 5 II, the new phones can record 4K 120fps video in the Cinema Pro. Take a look below at 4K 120fps slow-motion footage from the Xperia 5 II.

Similar to the Xperia Pro, both phones can be used as an external monitor for a dedicated camera (like Sony's Alpha series) and support livestreaming workflows. But instead of having a built-in micro HDMI port for input, the new Xperias can connect via USB-C.

Other key features and specs include:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip

5G sub-6 support including the US

Android 11

4,500-mAh battery

Stereo speakers

Headphone jack

Dedicated hardware shutter button

IP65/68 rating for dust and water resistance

256GB storage on both phones or 128GB on the Xperia 5 III

12GB of RAM on the Xperia 1 III

8GB of RAM on the Xperia 5 III

Wireless charging on the Xperia 1 III

Reverse wireless charging on the Xperia 1 III

Gorilla Glass Victus display on the Xperia 1 III

Gorilla Glass 6 display on the Xperia 5 III

The Xperia 1 III comes in either black or purple while the Xperia 5 III in black or green. Both phones will be available this summer and at this time pricing has not been announced. For perspective, last year's Xperia 1 II had a price tag of $1,200 and £1,099 which converted roughly to AU$1,840, and the Xperia 5 II was $950, £799 or about AU$1,350.