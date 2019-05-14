The OnePlus 7 Pro has the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E in its sights

Angela Lang/CNET

OnePlus has dropped the notch and upped its design with the OnePlus 7 Pro, an attempt to more directly compete with the Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Apple's iPhone XR and XS. The new phone was announced at a New York event and is available Friday starting at $669.

OnePlus didn't skimp on the OnePlus 7 Pro's specs. The phone features a full-screen 6.67 QHD+ AMOLED display -- with a sharper 2K resolution compared to prior OnePlus phones' 1080p HD displays -- and three rear cameras including a main lens that shoots 48-megapixel images in addition to a 3x 8-megapixel optical zoom sensor and 16-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Angela Lang/CNET

The phone's front camera, a 16-megapixel sensor, pops up from the top of the phone when needed for taking selfies or unlocking the phone by scanning your face. OnePlus says the motorized sensor can open and close 300,000 times, enough for opening 150 times per day for five-and-a-half years.

A Warp Charge feature promises to provide a 50% charge in 20 minutes for the phone's 4,000mAh battery using the 7 Pro's included wire and wall adapter.

As with the latest Android flagships, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor powers the phone, which has a minimum configuration of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is available in "Mirror Gray," "Nebula Blue" and "Almond."

There is no official water resistance or support for wireless charging, but OnePlus did fix two common user complaints: boosting the vibration engine and the improving the in-display fingerprint sensor.

There also is no 5G version of the 7 Pro in the US, though one will be available in Europe on UK carrier EE.

Similar to last year's 6T, the 7 Pro will be available unlocked from OnePlus directly, with the ability to work on AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks, as well as from T-Mobile in the US. T-Mobile, however, will only be selling the $700 8GB RAM/256GB of storage model.

The OnePlus 6T will also be hanging around, its price dropping $30 to $549 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version, and $599 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Roughly 1,800 paid to attend the in-person launch at New York's Pier 94, a OnePlus rep told CNET, with pricing starting at $20 for those who bought "early bird" tickets and regular tickets going for $30. Fans also flocked to T-Mobile's Times Square flagship store to buy the phone early, with lines stretching down 46th street at 1 p.m. Tuesday.