The OnePlus 5 will beat Samsung to two rear cameras

A tweet confirms that the company's next Android phone will jump on the double-camera trend.

OnePlus just confirmed in a tweet that its upcoming OnePlus 5 phone is getting something that Samsung's lauded Galaxy S8 doesn't have: a dual-camera setup on the back.

OnePlus also said that its camera technology will make photos clearer. 

Dual cameras are quickly becoming the expectation for a modern high-end phone. Phone vendors use them for optical zoom, creating background blur, changing focus after the fact or capturing more lighting and color detail. LG, Huawei and Apple use dual cameras on several models, but a two-camera setup evaded Samsung's recent Galaxy S8. It's rumored that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will adopt the trend.

The OnePlus 5 will launch June 20. Keep reading about everything we know about the phone so far.

