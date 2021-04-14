The new TCL 20 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support

TCL

TCL's got a new 5G phone for the US. Following the debut of its new 20 Series at CES in January, on Wednesday the Chinese electronics giant announced additional details on a host of new phones, including confirming that its 20 Pro 5G will release in the US.

Although the company would not disclose if the phone will be arriving at any specific US carrier, the 20 Pro 5G would be its second 5G phone for the US market following the Verizon-exclusive TCL 10 5G UW that was released last year. A step up compared to that device, the 20 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED Full HD Plus display, runs on Qualcomm's 750G 5G chipset and features 6GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

The company touts that its new display runs on the next generation of its NXTVision technology and packs better SDR-to-HDR conversion, color accuracy and better blue light reduction. The screen also supports HDR10.

There are four rear cameras on 20 Pro 5G that the company says will sit flush with the back of the phone. A 48-megapixel sensor is the main shooter and it is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth lenses. A 32-megapixel camera sits on the front in a hole punch cutout.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint reader, microSD card slot and 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18-watt wired fast charging and 15-watt wireless fast charging. The phone is also IP52 rated, which isn't water-resistant like recent Galaxys or iPhones but could provide some protection if some rain splashes on it.

The phone runs Android 11 out of the box, with TCL promising to deliver two years of OS upgrades and a minimum of two years of security upgrades.

TCL says the new phone will be available starting on Thursday in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal for €549 (which converts to roughly $656 USD) before heading to other parts of the world. The company did not provide US pricing but notes that those details will "vary by market."

A bevy of cheaper 4G phones

TCL

While the 20 Pro 5G is the headliner, TCL also provided some details on a few other phones in its 20 Series lineup. Called the 20L and 20L Plus, both devices feature 6.67-inch full HD Plus displays, similar designs and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor.

The big differences between the two phones appear to be an improved display for the 20L Plus when viewed outdoors as well as slight bumps in cameras and storage. Both feature four rear cameras, but the 20L is anchored by a 48-megapixel main shooter while the 20L Plus has a 64-megapixel main camera. The other image sensors on each device include 8-megapixel wide-angle lens plus a 2-megapixel macro and depth shooters. Around the front is a 16-megapixel camera.

For RAM and storage, the 20L comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (in some areas it will be 6GB of RAM) while the 20L Plus features 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both devices have microSD card slots as well and are IP52 certified.

Intended as budget devices, neither device supports wireless charging or 5G. TCL does, however, promise at least one major OS upgrade from the preinstalled Android 11.

As with the 20 Pro 5G, the 20L and 20L Plus will debut internationally with both devices launching first in the UK, Italy and Portugal on Thursday. The 20L will retail for €229 (roughly $274 USD) and the 20L Plus will run €269 (roughly $322 USD).

While neither device is coming to the US as is, TCL says that a version similar to the 20L Plus will be coming to North America "soon" as the TCL 20S.