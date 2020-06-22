Angela Lang/CNET

As a longtime iPhone user (I know: not the expected choice for a cheapskate), I'm often envious of the hardware available on the Android side. Not only are there a lot more choices, there are a lot more affordable choices. Case in point: Today's deal on the . That's $68 off and the lowest price in the phone's short history.

Wait a sec, TCL? That's a TV brand, isn't it? The Chinese company has been dipping its toes into other product categories as well, including soundbars and, yep, phones. The 10 Pro debuted back in May along with the TCL 10L, a more entry-level model. (The latter is , down from $250.)

Everything you need to know about the TCL 10 Pro can be found in CNET's TCL 10 Pro review, which praised many of the phone's advanced features (including its 6.5-inch AMOLED HDR display, four rear cameras, expandable storage and reverse-charge capabilities) but dinged its lack of water resistance and wireless charging.

One other complaint: The $450 price tag. That's only $50 higher than the similar Samsung Galaxy A51 -- not enough to quibble over, if you ask me -- but now that it's on sale for $381.65, there's a compelling case to be made for TCL's option.

Indeed, the 10 Pro offers many of the hallmarks of a premium phone, but it's definitely not priced like one.

Your thoughts?

Save $50 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds

If you're in the market for premium earbuds that offer active noise canceling, or ANC, you don't have a ton of choices. Apple's AirPods Pro are pretty great, but they sell for $250. You can occasionally find them on sale for around $230, which is also the regular price of Sony's option.

For a limited time, however, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the -- which ties the lowest price I've seen.

In his Sony WF-1000XM3 review, CNET's David Carnoy called these the "best-sounding wireless earbuds in this price range." Notable features include touch controls, USB-C charging and, most important of all, very effective ANC.

The only real downside: They aren't sweat-resistant, so maybe not the best choice if you want something for heavy-duty exercise.

