The iPhone 8 wait doesn't hurt Apple sales

Spring and summer marks a time to hit the beach, catch a baseball game and generally get outside to take advantage of the nice weather.

Apparently, getting out includes a visit to the local Apple Store too.

Apple said on Tuesday that fiscal third-quarter unit sales of its iPhone rose 2 percent to 41 million from a year ago. That's a reverse from the second quarter in which iPhone sales surprisingly slid.

But hey, we're all waiting for the iPhone 8 anyway, right?

The fiscal third quarter, comprising of the three months that end on July 31, tend to be the sleepiest period because it's so close to the next iPhone, which is widely expected to make its debut in early September. While some customers will upgrade to a new iPhone in the period, most savvy folks will hold off to see what Apple has up its sleeve.

And with the event likely just a few weeks away, it's not that long of a wait.

The only question is whether the rumored iPhone 8 -- the wholly different one with the new design and all the bells and whistles -- will actually show up on time. Most believe an upgraded version of the iPhone 7 will likely hit in September, but real upgrade may face delays.

There's little suspense left. That's because a river of rumors -- and a leak from Apple itself -- give us a pretty good picture of what the iPhone 8 looks like.

Apple posted a fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.72 billion, or $1.67 a share, up from a year-earlier gain of $7.8 billion, or $1.42 a share. Revenue rose 7.2 percent to $45.4 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast earnings of $1.57 a share on revenue of $44.9 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

Apple shares rose 4 percent $156.17.

