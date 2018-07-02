The Galaxy Note 9's S Pen may help you take pictures or play music

Josh Miller/CNET

The Galaxy Note 9's stylus may be in for a big upgrade.

The S Pen may act as a Bluetooth controller for the Note 9, which could give it all sorts of new functions from controlling music to taking pictures. The rumor was shared online by mobile tipster Ice Universe, who has a record of leaking info on upcoming Samsung phones (via SamMobile).

The Galaxy Note9 SPen can be used to control long-range self-timer, control music playback, because it is a Bluetooth device, it will do something unrelated to the pen. pic.twitter.com/WPS83xUskq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2018

The S Pen is the flagship feature of Samsung's Galaxy Note devices, but most of the S Pen's functions have been limited to writing, drawing or navigating menus. Adding Bluetooth support could give the S Pen a whole new life as a remote controller for different tasks.

Samsung is expected to announce the Note 9 at an Unpacked event on August 9. It's worth noting that the event poster includes what looks like a close-up of the S Pen, which may signal that something is in store for the Note's stylus.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.