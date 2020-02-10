Funcl

So it has come to this: You can now get a decent pair of true wireless earbuds for $20. I've spent the morning listening to my four favorite Billies -- Joel, Holiday, Eilish and Idol -- and damn if the Funcl W1 didn't do a fine job representing all of them. Sure, I've heard amazing results from sub-$50 earbuds like the Earfun Free, but I was skeptical my ears could be happy at this price point. They are -- and so is my wallet.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code 3NU26GXN. Regular price: $39.99.

These little black Bluetooth 5.0 'buds are like most in that they rely on noise-isolating silicone ear tips, of which you get four sets (one already installed, three more in a bag). I had no trouble getting a good inner-ear seal right out of the box, which is critical for good sound and a stable fit. Your mileage may vary.

The charging case is as compact as they come, and therefore as pocket-friendly as they come. It's good for three extra charges, according to Funcl, and the earbuds themselves should last for 3.5 hours on a charge. (Speaking of which, be sure to remove the tiny plastic film from the earbuds' charging contacts, otherwise you'll think you got a dead pair.) The 'buds snap easily into their sockets with a satisfying magnetic plop, though getting them out is a little tricky because they're slippery. My advice: Pivot them out from the center.

Read more: The best true wireless earbuds of 2020

Don't expect wireless charging, here, nor even USB-C: The case requires old-fashioned Micro-USB, courtesy of an included cable that's all of three inches long. You do get a decent printed instruction manual, along with a registration card for a very impressive two-year warranty.

Generally speaking, I don't like touch controls on earbuds because they're too easy to hit by accident -- exactly the problem here. This is my one real complaint with the W1; very often when I put them in or take them out, I manage to graze a button. And using the controls on purpose takes a little learning: Instead of one tap to play/pause, it's two. Instead of tapping the right earbud to skip to the next track, you tap the left.

You can, at least, pair just one if you want to use it for calls, though I wasn't able to test the W1 for that. But I did listen to a ton of music, and it all sounded clean and nicely balanced, with just the right amount of bass. Things get a little harsh at louder volumes, so if you typically listen on, say, a train or at a noisy gym, you might be happier with something else.

Me, I'm genuinely impressed at how good $20 earbuds can sound. I'm glad I got to test them myself, because both Fakespot and ReviewMeta report a preponderance of questionable ratings.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: The best true wireless earbuds available now

Save $50 on Eufy's new no-monthly-fee video doorbell

Eufy

So many video doorbells rely on cloud storage for recordings, and so many doorbell makers charge extra for that storage. But why not just keep that data local and save on fees? Yes, please.

For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code EUFYDB22. That's $50 off the regular price of this brand new product, which went on sale just this week.

That's why it has no user reviews (so far), and why I can comment only on the specs -- which seem impressive. The doorbell supports both wired and battery power; you can get up to six months of the latter via included rechargeables. It has a 2K Sony video sensor and AI-powered human detection (the better to prevent against false alerts). All video is saved to a HomeBase module, which, in theory, will also provide a Wi-Fi boost if positioned close to the doorbell.

Here's something I find particularly cool: It can use an Echo Dot (or, I would assume, any Amazon Echo device) as a doorbell chime. How well this actually works remains to be seen.

Again, this is fairly new, and I still have questions -- but if you like how it looks on paper, here's your chance to save 25%.

Read more: The best video doorbells of 2020

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.