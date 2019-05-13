The Cheapskate's top gift picks for grads

This is the time of year when kids finish up high school -- or, scarier still, college. Looking to reward their achievements? Give them a little help as they venture on to the next chapter? I've got some ideas.
Below you'll find my picks for some of the best gifts you can give a grad. Because I'm The Cheapskate, I do tend to look for affordable options -- you won't see Apple AirPods or Sonos speakers here. But I think any young person would be happy to get any of these items, regardless of what you paid.
Read more: The best grad gifts under $50
Amazfit Bip smartwatch: $80Sarah Tew/CNET
Going off to college or out into the world means learning to be responsible, which means remembering appointments, catching calls and messages as they come in and just generally keeping tabs on time -- challenges assisted very nicely by a smartwatch. The Amazfit Bip remains my favorite affordable option for Android and iPhone users alike, and it's particularly ideal for kids learning "how to adult" because it needs charging only every 2-3 weeks.
Wyze Cam Pan ($30) and Wyze Cam Sense ($20)Rick Broida/CNET
Dorm rooms and apartments are, unfortunately, prime targets for thieves. So why not give your grad the tools to keep an eye on things? The Wyze Cam Pan security camera is a fantastic choice for smaller living spaces, as just one of them can probably provide all the necessary surveillance.
Meanwhile, the just-released Wyze Sense kit comes with a motion sensor and two door/window sensors, all designed to integrate with the Cam.
AirPod alternative: TaoTronics TWS TT-BH053: $50Sarah Tew/CNET
By the end of school, any kid's favorite headphones or earphones are probably plumb worn out. It would be a nice gesture to replace them, but don't bother with pricey Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds -- not when these TaoTronics true-wireless earbuds are nearly as good for a fraction of the price.
Hulu and Spotify combo subscription: $10 per monthSpotify
It's hard enough going out into the world without losing that sweet, sweet Hulu/Spotify subscription college kids get for just $5 per month. To soften the blow, consider subsidizing the two services for a while. Luckily for you, that's a pretty cheap option: As of March, Spotify now offers free Hulu as part of its $9.99-per-month plan.
The Elements of Investing: $13Amazon
Forget the whimsical, obvious choice -- Dr. Seuss' Oh, The Places You'll Go -- and give a grad something of actual use: a book that teaches the basics of saving and investing money. Because, let's face it, few high-school or college programs give kids the knowledge they need. Elements is a relatively slim 208 pages, so it's not as intimidating as some money-advice books.
Mighty Vibe portable Spotify player: $80Sarah Tew/CNET
There's nothing inherently graduate-friendly about this, but the Mighty Vibe is one of my favorite under-the-radar products -- and kids are all about the Spotify, right? This tiny portable player resembles Apple's old iPod Shuffle, but sucks up Spotify playlists for phone- and data-free listening.
Moto G7 Play phone: $199Sarah Tew/CNET
So the kid suffered through school with that slowpoke phone with the cracked screen. A pretty great reward would be a new phone. CNET has rounded up some of the best phones to gift to a grad, but I'm going to give the nod to the Moto G7 Play, which delivers a ton of features for under $200.
