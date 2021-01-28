The Cheapskate Show podcast: Find lost stuff with Tile trackers

Tile

First, the good news: After an unexpected delay, the latest episode of the Cheapskate Show has arrived!

The bad news: This is our penultimate episode. We'll tell you more in next week's final (for now) show. Until then, sit back and enjoy while we discuss:

The ColdSnap countertop ice-cream maker unveiled at CES. Dave wants two; I think it's ludicrously overpriced and unnecessary.

New phone, no charger: Apple and Samsung are no longer bundling AC adapters. Right move or unfair practice?

Tile trackers: Why it's time to seriously consider getting one -- unless you want to wait and see if Apple gets in the smart-button game.

You can listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:

If you're looking for all the links and other info we referenced in the show, you can find them in the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above). Just click Description.

Want to connect with us? Send your thoughts, questions and suggestions to cheapskateshow@redventures.com.

If you like what you're hearing, why not subscribe to The Cheapskate Show via your preferred podcast app? You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. While you're there, how about giving us a rating or review?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.