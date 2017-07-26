The big phone season is starting (The 3:59, Ep. 257)

We are on the cusp of phone-launch season, with flagships from Samsung, Apple, Google and others expected.

With that in mind, we invited CNET mobile reviewer Scott Stein on today's show to talk about his visit to the Motorola Z2 Force launch event and his expectations for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reveal next month.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

