Best Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E cases

The Samsung Galaxy is up to number 10, and instead of two sizes, this go-round it actually comes in three. Whether you bought the small (S10E), medium (S10) or large (S10 Plus), there are plenty of cases out there for it.

Here are some of our current favorites picks for the best galaxy s10 case in every style, from rugged armor cases and covers to slim cases and even clear cases. Some of the recommendations are based on our experience with the preceding S9 versions. I'll be adding more as new candidates appear.

Tough but relatively slim

Sarah Tew/CNET Available in multiple color options, the Presidio Pro has a soft-to-the-touch finish that's nice and grippy. Speck calls it a "no-slip grip." The slim polycarbonate case has two tough armor layers to protect your Android phone while allowing for wireless charging. Like Speck's bulkier Presidio Sport line, it also has Microban antimicrobial technology, which is supposed to "inhibit the growth bacteria that causes stains and odors." It's a little expensive at $40, but it is one of the best Galaxy S10 case options.

Sarah Tew/CNET The OtterBox Symmetry Series is the company's most stylish case and is fairly slim, durable and will protect your device (it's similar to Speck's cases, which certainly influenced OtterBox's design). It comes in a variety of color options, including a translucent clear case version, and starts at $40.

Sarah Tew/CNET I like several of Gear4's cases, including the translucent Piccadilly, which comes in a few different scratch resistant design options, as well as the Gear4 Battersea. All of Gear4's cases feature a lining of the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material. The Piccadilly starts at $30.

Sarah Tew/CNET Catalyst was once known for its waterproof cases, and it still sells them. But it's shifted to making slim "shockproof cases" that protect the screen and camera with a clear back and a removable lanyard. I just wish the lanyard could be tightened on your wrist. This shock absorption featuring case is available in clear (pictured) or trimmed in black for $40.

Sarah Tew/CNET Speck's popular Presidio Grip cases are available for the various versions of the S10 in a variety of colors, including the flashier Glitter model. With raised rubber ridges, this slim case is also durable. These ultra slim cases start at $35.

Sarah Tew/CNET We've been longtime fans of cases from Tech21. The company has the usual assortment of cases for your Galaxy S10 device, including old stalwart -- and my personal favorite -- the Evo Check (pictured here). It's rated as having 12-foot drop protection as well as antimicrobial technology and is available in the "Smokey" color you see here as well as the more purplish Ultra Violet.

Sarah Tew/CNET Scooch bills its Wingman as a five-in-one case. That's because the slap-bracelet style bendable kickstand not only props your phone up horizontally and vertically but is supposed to allow you to grip your phone more easily, "eliminating pinky fatigue" and serves as an air vent mount in your car. Finally the case is also a case -- and a pretty protective one. It's available in two color options and carries a list price of $40.

Wallet and folio cases

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the favorite Samsung case of CNET video guru David Katzmaier. The LED Wallet Case is a slim wallet case (you can store a single credit card in it, but not much more) that has a set of LEDs that light up to show the time as well notifications in retro dot-matrix fashion. You can also turn off alarms and answer phone calls by swiping the screen protector cover. And with the special icons you assign to your contacts, you'll know who's calling. It lists for $60 but can be had for just less than $50 online. It should come down in price over time.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of my favorite folio cases -- the OtterBox Strada -- is back for the Galaxy S10 (I used one on a Galaxy S9 Plus for a while). It's highly protective and has a card slot on the inside of the cover that allows you to store a single credit card and perhaps a driver's license or some money. It's available in brown or black genuine leather and while it has a high list price of $70, you get for less than $50 online. Its only downside is that it doesn't fold back into a kickstand for watching videos on your phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Oxford is Gear4's folio case, which does convert into a kickstand and has a slot to store a credit card and cash. It, too, uses the company's D30 material and is wireless charging compatible.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for an inexpensive wallet case, Silk sells the Wallet Slayer for $15. There's nothing terribly fancy about it, but it fits three credit cards and some cash. Also, thanks to a slot on the back of the case, you can use a credit card to prop up your phone for video watching on your screen.

Tough cases

Sarah Tew/CNET X-Doria's Defense Shield Series comes in a few different variations. For a rugged case that the company says is "certified to exceed MIL-STD-810G military grade drop-test standards for drops up to 3m (10 ft)," it isn't too bulky. I personally like the iridescent model (on the right in the photo).

Sarah Tew/CNET Over the years, I've regularly included OtterBox's Defense Series cases in best cases roundups, but it's become a little too bulky for my tough case tastes. OtterBox's Pursuit Series feels and looks like a sleeker version of the Defender Series. It comes in three colors, and its only drawback is that it's expensive at $70. Look for this one to come down in price in due time.

Sarah Tew/CNET Urban Armor Gear (UAG) makes a few different case lines that are all decent. I like the translucent Phylo (pictured left), but if you're looking for something a little tougher, there's the Monarch Series (picture right for $60). Available in multiple colors and textures (including top grain leather and alloy metal hardware), it's got reinforced corners and the company says it meets 2X military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Sarah Tew/CNET LifeProof, now owned by OtterBox, is known for its rugged cases. The Next has a fairly sleek design for a tough case and comes in two different trim options with a translucent back. Only downside: It's not a bargain at $80.

Originally published on April 4.

Update, May 20: Adds Tech 21 Evo Check and Scooch Wingman.