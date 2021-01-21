The best OnePlus 8 deal ever: $449 with free B&O speaker, $200 rebate

Angela Lang/CNET

The OnePlus 8 debuted in April 2020, to widespread praise, including a CNET Editors' Choice Award. Price tag at launch: $699. Price right now if purchased from OnePlus proper: $599.

I hope you didn't pay full price, because as I've noted many times before, cheap phones come to those who wait. For a limited time, Visible is offering , the lowest price I've seen. And it gets better: Port in an existing number and stay with Visible for at least two months and you'll receive a $200 Mastercard virtual account. That effectively lowers your net price to $249. And as icing on the cake, Visible is throwing in a -- a $250 (!) item.

Visible runs on Verizon's network and offers just one mobile plan: unlimited everything for $40 a month. There's no contract on that, though as noted above, you do have to subscribe for at least two months in order to qualify for the Mastercard. Speaking of which, it's basically an electronic debit card you can use for online purchases. With a few exceptions, it's as good as cash.

One other thing to note: While Visible's $40 plan is already competitive, the carrier's great Party Pay option drops the per-person rate to just $25 when you sign up with three others. Any three others: Friends, family members, people you met while in line to vote. It's like a family plan, but with a broad definition of "family."

Meanwhile, if you decide after two months that you want out, feel free. Although it's not expressly stated here, Visible typically sells only unlocked phones. (To be absolutely sure, check with the company before purchasing.)

Still, a $700 phone -- read CNET's OnePlus 8 review to learn more -- for $249 and service as low as $25 a month? I can't see any compelling reason to go elsewhere.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro review: High-end 5G phones compete...

2 amazingly good earbud deals: Poweradd S9 or Soundpeats TrueFree2 for just $16

Soundpeats

While I suspect most Cheapskate readers already have several dozen pairs of wireless earbuds, I can't resist sharing the latest impossibly good deals. First up: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the , no code required.

Note that although the product description prominently mentions "noise canceling," these offer noise isolation, which is the result of putting snug silicone tips in your ears. It does help block outside noise, but not in the same way as active noise canceling (ANC), which is typically found in earbuds costing more.

Although these have an IPX7 waterproof rating and touch controls, the case relies on Micro-USB for charging. USB-C would definitely be preferable.

And you can have it: Also for a limited time and while supplies last, the with promo code Q37IGTO3.

With ear fins to help them stay put and an IPX7 waterproof rating, the TrueFree2 should make a good exercise companion. The charging case employs USB-C and promises around 20 total hours of listening -- not a ton, but decent given the price.

I haven't tried these, but over 2,800 buyers collectively gave the earbuds a 4.4-star average rating. Definitely worth a look.

