The best Apple AirPods and Beats Wireless headphone deals

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's big 2019 launch event is now over. And if you were delaying an AirPods purchase in anticipation of a new model with active noise cancellation or those rumored over-ear noise-canceling headphones, you'll probably have to continue to wait until 2020.

That noted, the current-generation AirPods (with the nifty wireless charging case) have been selling at a discount for months -- usually $10 off Apple's $199 list price. For a few weeks in August, they dipped to $155. At the moment, Amazon, B&H and others are offering them for $170.

Though it's hard to find brand-new first-gen AirPods at this point, there are other wireless headphones in Apple's portfolio available for under list price, too. The PowerBeats3 Wireless headphones cost $200 when you buy from Apple, but Walmart has them for $91. And the $200 Beats Solo3 headphones are currently available at Best Buy for $130.

Read more: AirPods vs. Powerbeats Pro: The best wireless earphones are... | The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $145 $140 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $170 $155 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $69 Beats Solo3 $200 $130 $130 PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $91 $90 BeatsX $100 $85 $85

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $145 (save $14).

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $170 (save $30).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). Note that Amazon is currently out of stock but will still allow you to purchase at the sale price.

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Solo3: $130 (save $70)

PowerBeats3: $91 (save $109).

BeatsX: $85 (save $15).

Now playing: Watch this: Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods 2: which one to choose?

Originally published last month. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.

The best Apple Watch deals: All of the best prices, collected in one place.

The best Apple iPad deals: Every model in Apple's tablet lineup is on sale.

The best MacBook Air deals: The lowest prices around for the 2018 and 2019 models.