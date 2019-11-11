Esto también se puede leer en español.

The best Apple AirPods and Beats Wireless headphone deals: Black Friday edition

The second-gen AirPods (with the wireless charging case) are down to $160 at Amazon.

Airpods Pro
Apple

Technically, Black Friday doesn't start until the morning of Nov. 29 -- but we've already seen some major discounts come (and go). At the moment, the best AirPods prices are at Amazon, which has the second-gen AirPods -- with the wireless charging case -- for $160. 

Though we haven't yet seen any deals on Apple's new AirPods Pro, their very existence has already impacted the prices of other models in the company's headphones lineup. Last week, a number of high-end Beats headphones were heavily discounted. And we suspect those low prices will return again on Black Friday -- if not before.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Black Friday 2019

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $144 $130
AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $160 $155
Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65
PowerBeats Pro $250 $240 $200
Beats Solo3 $200 $150 $121
PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $119 $90

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $144 (save $15).

See it at Amazon

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $160 (save $39).

See it at Amazon

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10). 

See it at Amazon

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

PowerBeats Pro: $240 (save $10).

See it at Walmart

Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).

See it at Newegg

PowerBeats3: $119 (save $81).

See it at Amazon
