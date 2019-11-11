The best Apple AirPods and Beats Wireless headphone deals: Black Friday edition

Apple

Technically, Black Friday doesn't start until the morning of Nov. 29 -- but we've already seen some major discounts come (and go). At the moment, the best AirPods prices are at Amazon, which has the second-gen AirPods -- with the wireless charging case -- for $160.

Though we haven't yet seen any deals on Apple's new AirPods Pro, their very existence has already impacted the prices of other models in the company's headphones lineup. Last week, a number of high-end Beats headphones were heavily discounted. And we suspect those low prices will return again on Black Friday -- if not before.

Read more: Black Friday sales start now at Best Buy with major price cuts on iPad, MacBook Air and more

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $144 $130 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $160 $155 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65 PowerBeats Pro $250 $240 $200 Beats Solo3 $200 $150 $121 PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $119 $90

Read more: The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $144 (save $15).

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $160 (save $39).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

PowerBeats Pro: $240 (save $10).

Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).

PowerBeats3: $119 (save $81).

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.