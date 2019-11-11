The best Apple AirPods and Beats Wireless headphone deals: Black Friday edition

Technically, Black Friday doesn't start until the morning of Nov. 29 -- but we've already seen some major discounts come (and go). At the moment, the best AirPods prices are at Amazon, which has the second-gen AirPods -- with the wireless charging case -- for $160.
Though we haven't yet seen any deals on Apple's new AirPods Pro, their very existence has already impacted the prices of other models in the company's headphones lineup. Last week, a number of high-end Beats headphones were heavily discounted. And we suspect those low prices will return again on Black Friday -- if not before.
One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared
|Model
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|AirPods (2nd gen)
|$159
|$144
|$130
|AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case
|$199
|$160
|$155
|Wireless charging case
|$79
|$69
|$65
|PowerBeats Pro
|$250
|$240
|$200
|Beats Solo3
|$200
|$150
|$121
|PowerBeats3 Wireless
|$200
|$119
|$90
Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts
Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $144 (save $15).
Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $160 (save $39).
Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).
Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts
PowerBeats Pro: $240 (save $10).
Beats Solo3: $150 (save $50).
PowerBeats3: $119 (save $81).
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
