The best Apple AirPods and Beats wireless earbuds deals

Angela Lang/CNET

Earlier this year, Apple launched the second generation of its blockbuster wireless earbuds, the AirPods. The company currently sells the new version for $159 -- or $199, if you want the nifty wireless charging case. But, as with so much Apple technology these days, discounts are frequently available, even on brand-new products.

In fact, Amazon and other retailers began marking down the new AirPods less than three months after their debut, and they've remained discounted, modestly, since then. (It's virtually impossible to find brand-new first-generation AirPods at this point.)

But there are other wireless headphones in Apple's portfolio available for under list price, too. At the moment, the best deal is on the PowerBeats3 Wireless headphones, which Apple sells for $200, but which are available at Amazon for $90.

Read more: AirPods vs. Powerbeats Pro: The best wireless earphones are...

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods cases when you buy from it directly; you'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $145 $140 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $179 $170 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $69 PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $90 $90 BeatsX $100 $90 $90

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $145 (save $14).

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $179 (save $20).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless earbuds discounts

PowerBeats3: $90 (save $110).

BeatsX: $90 (save $10).

Now playing: Watch this: Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods 2: which one to choose?

The best Apple Watch deals: All of the best prices, collected in one place.

The best Apple iPad deals: Every model in Apple's tablet lineup is on sale.

The best MacBook Air deals: The lowest prices around for the 2018 and 2019 models.