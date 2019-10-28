Sarah Tew/CNET

Can an iPad take the place of a laptop? Not without a keyboard, no. And ideally you want one that takes advantage of newer iPads' Smart Connector, which eliminates the need for Bluetooth pairing and keyboard charging. Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, My Best Buy members can get the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad for $99.99. Regular price: $159.99. Price at Amazon: $119.99.

This version of Apple's keyboard is compatible with three current-generation models: The iPad 10.2, iPad Pro 10.5 and iPad Air. It doubles as an iPad cover, offering both front and back protection. When you flip it open for keyboard duty, it can prop the iPad at two different viewing angles. Here's CNET's Apple Smart Keyboard Folio preview from last year if you want to learn more.

The Smart Keyboard Folio earned a very impressive 4.6-star average rating from over 1,400 Best Buy customers (and 4.5 stars from Amazon customers). And many, if not most, of those ratings were likely based on the $160 price tag.

There are, of course, lots of other iPad-compatible keyboards. For example, I'm currently typing on a $30 iClever Bluetooth Keyboard that has a slot for propping up just about any tablet or phone. And it's compatible with all kinds of devices, including laptops. However, it's on the heavy side, and definitely not as convenient as a folio-style keyboard cover.

So if you like the idea of Apple's made-for-iPad keyboard but not the price, here's your chance to score it at a considerable savings.

