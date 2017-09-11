CNET

Just before Apple's iPhone event, which kicks off Tuesday, a few more leaks came out about the new device.

Those rumors include information that the names of the new iPhones will be iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the special iPhone X. The best guesses on these names previously were iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and 8.

Also on today's show, we discuss whether iPhone launches have become predictable and boring, as well as a rumored Twitter feature to help you "tweetstorm" more easily.

