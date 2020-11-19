The Amazfit GTR smartwatch is on sale for an all-time-low $110

Amazfit

The Amazfit GTR debuted about a year ago with a list price of $180. I've seen it dip as low as $120 this year, but today's deal represents the lowest price on record: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the in your choice of stainless steel or aluminum alloy.

The GTR is full-stop gorgeous, with a 1.4-inch round AMOLED display and nearly every feature you could want: GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking and all manner of notifications. It's water-resistant to 5 ATM, therefore suitable for the shower and pool. (Its dozen sport modes include two specifically for swimming, though you'll probably want to replace the leather band with a silicone one.)

Battery life is extraordinary: It lasts up to 24 days, according to Amazfit. And that's with "typical usage," not with most of the good features turned off. (If you opt for just "basic watch" mode, you can get up to 74 days. Whaaat.) Kind of makes you wonder why an Apple Watch can barely last two days. That said, if you enable things like all-day heart-rate monitoring and use the GPS regularly, you might be hitting the charger every seven to 10 days -- still pretty great.

I did some brief testing when this first came out and liked it a lot, particularly the speed and consistency of the raise-to-wake feature and the smooth responsiveness of the onscreen menus. The Amazfit app (which is now called Zepp, for reasons that defy logic) lets you choose from a few dozen watch faces (some cool, some classy, some geeky), but you can also load one that includes a custom background (like, say, a photo of the family dog).

You may need to do some tinkering in that app to get things like notifications and health features set up to your liking. As I've noted in discussions of other Amazfit wearables (all of which use the same app), the UI definitely has room for improvement.

This is a good-looking watch that puts most others to shame in the battery-life column.

Your thoughts?

Stop buying razor blades, shave your whiskers for just $12.49

Chlant

If you're still shaving your face in these quarantine times, you know that disposable razors (and razor blades) cost a small fortune. Here's a simple, affordable alternative: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Chlant has the with promo code 6FDB5NGI. Regular price: $25.

This is about as basic as these things come, though it's notably waterproof, able to give you both dry and wet shaves. There's a pop-up trimmer for the ears, brows and whatnot. It also has an LCD that shows remaining battery charge (in number of minutes).

The charging cord plugs into the included AC adapter or any USB port, so you can charge this thing just about anywhere.

Will this perform as well as, say, a Braun shaver costing four to five times as much? Doubtful. Can it keep your face smooth if you use it daily? Probably!

