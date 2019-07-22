Sarah Tew/CNET

Proof positive that Prime Day is not the end-all-be-all of product deals, I just spotted a sale on Apple AirPods with a price that rivals Amazon's big event.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, DealSauce (via MassGenie) has the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $168.99, which effectively ties Amazon's $169 Prime Day price. That's $30 below what Apple charges.

To get the deal, you'll need to have -- and be signed into -- a MassGenie account, then click the orange Power Deal button. The promo code -- APPLEAPWCC -- should automatically apply at checkout.

At this price, you're paying only $10 more than the AirPods that come with the standard (i.e. non-wireless) charging case. Well, technically, $10 more than what Apple charges. Amazon continues to offer the standard AirPods for $145, versus $159 from Apple.

I think if you're going to splurge on these ridiculously overpriced things (which, I'll admit, are nice), you might as well double down and get the wireless charging case.

That said, be sure to read David Carnoy's roundup of the best cheap AirPods alternatives, and be sure to watch Lexy Savvides' new deep-dive comparison of the AirPods and Anker's $80 Soundcore Liberty Air.

What do you think? Are these AirPods worth it at $169? Or at least more palatable?

