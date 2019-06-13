Telegram blames China for DDoS attack coinciding with Hong Kong protests

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The distributed denial of service attack (DDoS) that hit Telegram Wednesday came from China, the secure messaging app's founder said. Pavel Durov's tweet even suggested that the country's government may have done it to disrupt the Hong Kong protests.

"IP addresses coming mostly from China. Historically, all state actor-sized DDoS (200-400 Gb/s of junk) we experienced coincided in time with protests in Hong Kong (coordinated on @telegram). This case was not an exception," he wrote.

Telegram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.