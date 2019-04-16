T-Mobile's John Legere denies Justice Department pushback on Sprint merger

Getty Images

T-Mobile CEO John Legere denied reports Tuesday that staff in the US Department of Justice told T-Mobile and Sprint their merger likely won't get approved as structured.

The Justice Department's antitrust division is determining whether a combination of the US' third- and fourth-largest wireless service providers would pose a threat to competition, according to a Tuesday report by The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this month, staffers reportedly shared concerns about the deal and the carriers' arguments that merging would lead to key efficiencies for the company.

Legere tweeted that the premise of the Journal's story "is simply untrue," adding the company has no further comment.

The premise of this story, as summarized in the first paragraph, is simply untrue. Out of respect for the process, we have no further comment. This continues to be our policy since we announced our merger last year. https://t.co/3q9CVgkRfv key info: https://t.co/N5YvuuJtPZ — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 16, 2019

Sprint declined to comment. Responding to a request for comment, T-Mobile pointed to Legere's tweet. The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, the two carriers announced their $26 billion deal to merge. It may still take several weeks for a final decision to be made, as several state attorneys general are reviewing the deal and the Federal Communications Commission is seeking more data from the companies about the proposed merger, according to the Journal.