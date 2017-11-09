T-Mobile now offers 1-gigabit-per-second mobile networks in 430 markets, an expansion it hopes will extend its progress wooing subscribers away from the more powerful Verizon and AT&T.

Today's mobile networks are powered by a technology called LTE (Long Term Evolution), and T-Mobile has brought that to 920 US markets, it announced at a press conference Thursday. In nearly half of those markets, T-Mobile has the equipment and radio airwaves available to offer gigabit download speeds.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

One of those places is San Jose, California. At a press conference here, T-Mobile and Qualcomm demonstrated a download speed of 611 megabits per second -- what the companies call "gigabit class" if not exactly 1Gbps.

With LTE Advanced, T-Mobile is "eclipsing every other national wireless company," the company said in a statement.

The unending progress in mobile networks is remarkable -- but you may not fully appreciate it. For one thing, we're all using networks more heavily with music, photos and videos that rapidly sponge up any new network capacity. That means the network might not actually feel faster. For another, it takes awhile for phones to support new network technology. And if you live somewhere far from a major population center where new networks are a priority -- bummer for you.

Today, only 10 phones today have all the abilities needed for gigabit LTE, said Pete Lancia, a Qualcomm vice president of marketing. That includes the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and HTC U11 -- but not the Apple iPhone 8 or iPhone X. Qualcomm makes phone processors and radio chips.

T-Mobile has been more aggressive than rivals and, through its "un-carrier" marketing campaign, has made progress winning us over. T-Mobile has outgrown other US carriers for the last seven quarters when it comes to the important category of postpaid customers who pay bills at the end of the month. It's got 70 million customers today, said Mark McDiarmid, vice president of network engineering at T-Mobile.

"Verizon and AT&T have a bunch of legacy issues. T-mobile is a bit more nimble," Endpoint Technology analyst Roger Kay said. And T-Mobile already invested in base station designs that are easier to update to the gigabit speeds, he said.

AT&T and Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.