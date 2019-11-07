T-Mobile will turn on nationwide 5G network on Dec. 6

Joshua Goldman/CNET

T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network was promised to be coming before the end of the year and now we have a launch date: December 6.

In a webcast announcing its latest "un-carrier" moves designed to get its Sprint merger deal approved, CEO John Legere and COO Mike Seivert revealed that T-Mobile will be launching its new, faster network will cover over 5,000 cities and towns with the signal able to work indoors as well as outside.

The company previously announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren edition will be its first two phones capable of tapping into this new network. No pricing was revealed for the devices, nor was information given on the types of plans needed to tap into 5G service.

T-Mobile previously launched 5G in six cities using millimeter-wave, a high-frequency technology that is currently used by Verizon and AT&T for their first 5G networks. While great for speed, this network struggles to cover large areas or penetrate trees or buildings to provide service indoors.

The new network, using what is known as low-band spectrum, may not be as fast as millimeter-wave but offers significantly better coverage and will be built on top of the company's 4G LTE network to offer faster speeds. The new Samsung and OnePlus phones, however, will only work on this low-band network as devices that connect to the different types of 5G networks won't be available until 2020.