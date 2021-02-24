T-Mobile upgrades its 55+ plans to include Max tier and free Netflix

T-Mobile has unveiled its new plans for the over-55 crowd, introducing a Max tier to its Magenta Unlimited 55 plan with unlimited premium data -- so no throttling even when using 5G. The carrier's customers will also be able to add up to four lines to the Magenta Unlimited 55 plans.
T-Mobile is including Netflix Basic, which usually costs $9 a month, in its Magenta Unlimited 55 plans, and Netflix Premium (usually $14 a month) on family plans for Magenta Max Unlimited 55.
More details of the T-Mobile 55+ plans are below.
Magenta Unlimited 55:
- $35/line
- 100GB premium data
- 5GB mobile hotspot
Magenta Max Unlimited 55:
- $45/line
- Unlimited premium data
- 40GB mobile hotspot
It comes after T-Mobile earlier this week announced its new Magenta plans.