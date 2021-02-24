T-Mobile upgrades its 55+ plans to include Max tier and free Netflix

Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile has unveiled its new plans for the over-55 crowd, introducing a Max tier to its Magenta Unlimited 55 plan with unlimited premium data -- so no throttling even when using 5G. The carrier's customers will also be able to add up to four lines to the Magenta Unlimited 55 plans.

T-Mobile is including Netflix Basic, which usually costs $9 a month, in its Magenta Unlimited 55 plans, and Netflix Premium (usually $14 a month) on family plans for Magenta Max Unlimited 55.

More details of the are below.

Magenta Unlimited 55:

$35/line

100GB premium data

5GB mobile hotspot

Magenta Max Unlimited 55:

$45/line

Unlimited premium data

40GB mobile hotspot

It comes after T-Mobile earlier this week announced its new Magenta plans.