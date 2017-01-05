T-Mobile will credit low-data users $10 a month

Top TVs and all the best tech from the biggest day at CES

Up Next Top TVs and all the best tech from the biggest day at CES

Photo by James Martin/CNET

T-Mobile is making the case that you should be on its unlimited data plan -- even if all you do is view photos of your grandchildren.

At the CES 2017 show, the nation's third-largest carrier on Thursday introduced its "Kickback" program, designed to give customers who don't use a lot of data a credit of $10 a month. It only applies to T-Mobile One unlimited data customers who use less than 2 gigabytes of data a month, or roughly 8 hours of streaming video.

The move is a direct response to the criticism T-Mobile faced after it introduced T-Mobile One. The company was pushing to move to a single unlimited data rate plan, but faced criticism that it eliminated more affordable options for people who don't need that much data.

34 All the cool new gadgets at CES 2017

While $10 off of a $70 individual plan isn't much, the savings are significant if you have a large family all on T-Mobile plans. After four lines, which costs $140, it costs $20 to add a fifth line and so on. For folks on those additional lines who don't use much data -- such as your grandparents -- that cost is only $10 a month.

The plan is similar to Google's Project Fi wireless service, which gives you credit for the data you don't use in a given month. Where T-Mobile gives you a flat $10 back, Google will give you more specific credit based on your own usage.