If you're too anxious to wait for the nex Pixel phones and Apple isn't your thing, T-Mobile is offering its customers early access to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Starting May 14, T-Mobile signature stores will host launch events in New York with nationwide availability starting May 17.
The OnePlus unveil event on May 14 has already sold out, T-Mobile said in a release on Thursday. T-Mobile CEO John Legere also announced the news on Twitter.
"The phone that everyone wants…@TMobile has it!," Legree tweeted Thursday. "We're the ONLY place in the US where customers can get the @OnePlus 7 Pro exclusively! So head to one of our signature stores starting NEXT TUESDAY to get one before anyone else in the [world]!"
Google Assistant gets to know you better: A new "Personal references" feature allows your phone and smart speaker to remember extra contact details and makes personalized recommendations.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
Discuss: T-Mobile to offer the OnePlus 7 Pro next week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.