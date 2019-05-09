CNET también está disponible en español.

T-Mobile to offer the OnePlus 7 Pro next week

For now, T-Mobile is the only carrier that will have the phone.

T-Mobile is offering the OnePlus 7 Pro.

If you're too anxious to wait for the nex Pixel phones and Apple isn't your thing, T-Mobile is offering its customers early access to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Starting May 14, T-Mobile signature stores will host launch events in New York with nationwide availability starting May 17.

The OnePlus unveil event on May 14 has already sold out, T-Mobile said in a release on Thursday. T-Mobile CEO John Legere also announced the news on Twitter.

"The phone that everyone wants…@TMobile has it!," Legree tweeted Thursday. "We're the ONLY place in the US where customers can get the @OnePlus 7 Pro exclusively! So head to one of our signature stores starting NEXT TUESDAY to get one before anyone else in the [world]!"

