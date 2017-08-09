T-Mobile

In a throwback to a time when carriers differentiated themselves by branding and selling exclusive phones, T-Mobile confirmed Wednesday that it's launching its very own budget Android phone called the Revvl.

The Revvl, which runs on Android Nougat, offers pretty basic specs: a 5.5 inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. But it also throws in a fingerprint sensor and will cost T-Mobile customers just $5 a month with no down payment through the company's Jump! upgrade program.

It goes on sale Thursday.

T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said in a blog that the company is catering to those who want the latest smartphone technology but can't afford to pay for high-end devices. He added that the Revvl was built specifically for T-Mobile customers who, according to the company, use more data and upgrade their phones faster than those with other carriers.