T-Mobile, Sprint partner on call verification to fight spoofed calls

Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile and Sprint may still be waiting for a judge to rule on their pending merger but that hasn't stopped the companies from continuing to work together. On Tuesday the two wireless carriers announced that they are beginning to roll out the Federal Communications Commission's recommended STIR/SHAKEN call verification technology for calls made between their two respective networks.

Using this system, those who receive a call from someone on the other's network will see an indicator letting them know that it really is the person you expected and not a bad actor spoofing their phone number.

T-Mobile says 23 smartphones support STIR/SHAKEN call verification on its network today, promising that "more" are "coming soon." The carrier has previously enabled call verification on calls to and from Comcast's Xfinity Voice home phone service and calls with those on AT&T's cellular network.

AT&T and Comcast have previously worked together on STIR/SHAKEN for calls between their respective home phone networks as well.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has publicly put the pressure on carriers to implement measures to fight robocalls and call spoofers, threatening potential "regulatory intervention" last year if the systems aren't rolled out.