T-Mobile launches its own line of phone accessories

The GoTo line includes chargers, cases and screen protectors for tablets and phones.

T-Mobile is moving into the accessories space, with a new line of "device essentials" for your phone and tablet, including cases, screen protectors and chargers. The GoTo line by T-Mobile, announced Friday, includes car chargers, wall chargers and wireless charging pods. Prices range from $10 to $45.

T-Mobile's chargers start at $10. Smartphone cases start at $20. Screen protectors are $25 for film, $40 for flat glass and $45 for curved glass.

The line is available today online and in T-Mobile stores.