T-Mobile continues subscriber growth as Sprint merger awaits approval

T-Mobile is continuing to add subscribers, even as its merger with Sprint remains in its regulatory holding pattern.
For its second quarter, the self-proclaimed "Un-carrier" added 710,000 postpaid phone subscribers to go with 131,000 additional prepaid users. The postpaid subscriber, traditional monthly users preferred by Wall Street, marked a three percent year over year increase.
Revenues for the quarter came in at $11 billion, slightly lower than the $11.13 billion analysts polled by Yahoo Finance estimated. Earnings per share were $1.09, higher than the 97-cents analysts estimated.
