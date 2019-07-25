CNET también está disponible en español.

T-Mobile continues subscriber growth as Sprint merger awaits approval

As the Sprint merger continues to wait for regulatory approval, T-Mobile isn't standing still.

5g-t-mobile-test-12

T-Mobile continues to grow even as its Sprint merger awaits regulatory approval. 

 Joshua Goldman/CNET

T-Mobile is continuing to add subscribers, even as its merger with Sprint remains in its regulatory holding pattern. 

For its second quarter, the self-proclaimed "Un-carrier" added 710,000 postpaid phone subscribers to go with 131,000 additional prepaid users. The postpaid subscriber, traditional monthly users preferred by Wall Street, marked a three percent year over year increase. 

Revenues for the quarter came in at $11 billion, slightly lower than the $11.13 billion analysts polled by Yahoo Finance estimated. Earnings per share were $1.09, higher than the 97-cents analysts estimated. 

Developing...

