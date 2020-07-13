T-Mobile CEO teases that its next 'un-carrier' event is coming this week

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Since closing its Sprint merger in April, T-Mobile has been fairly quiet when it comes to major announcements. The company has continued to expand its 5G network and rolled out some initiatives such as its promised free service for first responders, but when it comes to its trademark "un-carrier" events, it hasn't made any major waves.

That seems set to change this week. On Monday CEO Mike Sievert tweeted out a video teasing that an event is coming soon. While the tweet did not specify what this upcoming event will be focused on, a timestamp in the left corner had the clock set to "7:16" suggesting the news will be shared this Thursday, July 16.

You feeling like this industry needs another #Uncarrier kick? Me too... pic.twitter.com/svLl7JM6sg — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) July 13, 2020

Former CEO John Legere previously teased an un-carrier event during the company's Q4 2019 earnings call in February.

T-Mobile declined to comment.