T-Mobile adds new discounted Magenta plan for first responders and their families

Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

T-Mobile is joining AT&T and Verizon with a new plan designed to give discounts to first responders and their families. Called Magenta First Responder, the new plan launches on Friday, Nov. 1, and will offer a 50% discount on family plans for "state and local law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel."

As part of the new offering, four lines of the company's Magenta plan would be $100 with taxes and fees included, a savings of $60 from the company's regular rate. The discounted plan still includes all the regular Magenta features including 3GB of highspeed mobile hotspot and a subscription to Netflix's Basic plan (1 screen, non-HD).

The pricing is similar to T-Mobile's offering for active military members and veterans that it introduced last year. As with the military plan, those who want T-Mobile's step-up Magenta Plus plan will be able to get four lines for $140 per month (a savings of $30 per month).

"At T-Mobile, we're on an unrelenting mission to change wireless for good. With Magenta First Responder, we'll put money right back in the pockets of our nation's first responders and their families," said T-Mobile CEO John Legere in a statement, touting that his company's initial military offering "forced AT&T and Verizon to respond" which helped provide significant savings for military families.

"This is what we do. We spark a reaction," continued Legere, in an apparent allusion to Verizon's controversy last year when the carrier was found to have throttled the data of California firefighters who were combating wildfires.

The issue prompted Verizon to introduce its own plan for first responders and their families, which starts at $30 per line for four lines of its Unlimited Start plan ($120 per month total).

AT&T, by comparison, offers 25% off its Unlimited &More plans for military and first responders. AT&T also has a special network dedicated to first responders called FirstNet that prioritizes their data in the event of an emergency.

As with their regular plans, neither Verizon or AT&T includes taxes or fees with their respective monthly pricing.