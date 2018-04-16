Imagine a world in which your phone battery easily lasts all day, doesn't degrade over time and, crucially, doesn't explode.

It might sound like a pipe dream, but researchers from the University of Maryland have developed a new water- and zinc-based battery that could go some way to meeting all three of these criteria and could be used in future consumer electronics.

Details of the battery, which was developed together with the US Army Research Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, were published in journal Nature Materials on Monday.

The zinc and water combination is particularly effective in combating safety issues, such as those that caused the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 batteries to explode back in 2016, resulting in the phone being recalled en masse and later discontinued. The new battery doesn't pose the same fire risks as lithium-ion batteries common in phones and laptops, according to the researchers. But neither is it a compromise when it comes to lifespan or ability to hold charge.

Zinc batteries are not new and have long been a safe, cheap energy option, but in the past they've also been let down by their poor life cycle and low energy density. Conversely, their more expensive cousin, the lithium-ion battery, has been very effective in these areas, but doesn't have a spotless safety record. But the new battery offers the best of both worlds, according to lead author on the paper, Fei Wang.

"Water-based batteries could be crucial to preventing fires in electronics, but their energy storage and capacity have been limited -- until now," he said in a statement. "For the first time, we have a battery that could compete with the lithium-ion batteries in energy density, but without the risk of explosion or fire."

The researchers said their new battery could eventually be used in consumer electronics. But it could also be used in extreme conditions to improve the performance of vehicles used in aerospace, military, and deep-ocean environments, where an exploding battery could be particularly catastrophic.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.