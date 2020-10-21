Streamer deals at Best Buy and Amazon: Prime Day savings on Fire TV and Roku return

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day officially ended last week but nobody told Best Buy. The electronics giant is putting on its own sale of Amazon devices, including discounts on Fire TV streamers that are cheaper right now than at Amazon itself. Meanwhile if you prefer Roku, great prices on its streamers can still be had at Amazon. Go figure.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Read more: Best Buy TV deals: Save on Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV, Samsung and Sony

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming app options (HBO Max notwithstanding), the simplest interface and the best search. And the company's entry-level player is a great choice for older non-4K TVs. This price isn't quite as cheap as it was during Prime Day, but it's still $6 less the new Fire TV Stick Lite -- or the 4K Fire TV below. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET At $30 this is the best deal in streaming -- -- especially for owners of 4K TVs -- with scads of features including 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and a remote with TV control and built-in Alexa. And yes, it will work with non-4K HDTVs too. We like the Roku Streaming Stick Plus and Chromecast with Google TV better overall, but at $20 less than either one the Fire TV Stick 4K is currently a better value. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice-controlled speaker, a Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control into one device. If you like using your voice to control the TV -- not to mention other devices in your Alexa-friendly household -- it may well be worth taking the plunge on this interesting all-in-one product, marked down from $120 to $80. Note that this is the newest (2019) version, which has added some nice improvements since we first evaluated it in 2018. Read more about Fire TV Cube.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Recast is one of the easiest ways to record and stream over-the-air TV. It integrates seamlessly with a Fire TV Stick and at $100 off it's an incredible bargain. Read our Amazon Fire TV Recast review.