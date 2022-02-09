Star Wars movies and TV series: The full list of release dates

Samsung Unpacked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra National Pizza Day SpaceX's doomed Starlink satellites Oscars nominations Book of Boba Fett finale recap

Obi-Wan just got a beautiful release date.

Look forward to Obi-Wan Kenobi this May.

Just finished The Book of Boba Fett? Need more Star Wars Disney Plus content as soon as possible? Let's take a look at the upcoming slate of Star Wars series and movies.

The latest Star Wars chapter set up The Mandalorian for season 3, but before that, comes a different Star Wars live-action show. Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited series that sees Ewan McGregor reprise the titular role, dropped a release date on Wednesday. See the premiere on May 25. It's going to be a long three months until then.

To see the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, check the calendar below (we'll make sure to keep updating it).

Every upcoming Star Wars movie

Rogue Squadron TBA TBA TBA

Upcoming Star Wars series

The Mandalorian season 3 TBA
Obi-Wan Kenobi May 25
The Bad Batch season 2 2022
Andor Mid-2022
Ahsoka TBA
The Acolyte TBA
Lando TBA
Rangers of the New Republic TBA

