Star Wars movies and TV series: The full list of release dates

Disney Plus

Just finished The Book of Boba Fett? Need more Star Wars Disney Plus content as soon as possible? Let's take a look at the upcoming slate of Star Wars series and movies.

The latest Star Wars chapter set up The Mandalorian for season 3, but before that, comes a different Star Wars live-action show. Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited series that sees Ewan McGregor reprise the titular role, dropped a release date on Wednesday. See the premiere on May 25. It's going to be a long three months until then.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FDBc6SfK7l — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 9, 2022

To see the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, check the calendar below (we'll make sure to keep updating it).

Every upcoming Star Wars movie Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date Rogue Squadron TBA TBA TBA