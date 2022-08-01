A New 'Andor' Trailer Just Dropped on Good Morning America

The desire to plug every single gap in the Star Wars timeline continues unabated with Andor, the latest Star Wars show streaming on Disney Plus. Its first two episodes drop on Aug. 31, but you won't have to wait that long to get eyes on it. A brand new trailer for the show just dropped on Good Morning America.

Created by Tony Gilroy, famous for his work on the Bourne movies and Michael Clayton, Andor stars a returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and focuses on the time period leading up to the events of the beloved Rogue One. The 12 episode season is said to focus on the formation of the Rebel Alliance. A second season of the show is already reportedly in development.



Diego Luna's Cassian Andor was one of the major protagonists of Rogue One, the 2016 Star Wars spin-off that grossed over $1 billion at the box office. The show follows Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was a real return to form and relevance for the Star Wars franchise.