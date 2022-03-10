Inflation BMW Recall Russia Sanctions 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Trailer What Apple Announced This Week Elden Ring Guide: The Best Weapons
Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Hit Disney Plus?

When does the newest Star Wars series hit streaming? Find everything you need to know here, including release times.

Jennifer Bisset
Jennifer Bisset
Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Disney Plus in May.

Brand-new live-action Star Wars is on its way, starring Ewan McGregor no less as Obi-Wan Kenobi. That's right, McGregor is reprising his role as the Jedi Master from the universe's prequel trilogy of movies. A six-episode miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi will pick up 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

The first of those six episodes will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 25. This release day keeps the same appointment in your week as previous big Disney Plus shows, including the Marvel series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times (based on previous Disney Plus releases) for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

  • Episode 1: Available Wednesday, May 25 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT
  • Episode 2: Available Wednesday, June 1 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT
  • Episode 3: Available Wednesday, June 8 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT
  • Episode 4: Available Wednesday, June 15 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT
  • Episode 5: Available Wednesday, June 22 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT
  • Episode 6: Available Wednesday, June 29 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

