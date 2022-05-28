Star Wars Celebration Anaheim: How to Watch, What Happened and What to Expect

"There has been an awakening. Have you felt it?" Fans of a galaxy far, far away are gathered in California for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. It's the first such convention since 2019's Celebration Chicago, and will undoubtedly bring an array of announcements about upcoming Disney Plus shows, video games and merchandise.

Celebration Anaheim runs from Thursday, May 26, to Sunday, May 29, and there are still some tickets left if you're eager to immerse yourself in Star Wars fandom.

Fans can get autographs and photos of stars including C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff and Carl Weathers, The Book of Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison and The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran. Unfortunately for those hyped about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Ewan McGregor has sold out ahead of the show's Disney Plus premiere on the second day of Celebration Anaheim.

Unlike the last few Celebrations, this convention won't be focused on an upcoming movie. It'll lean heavily on upcoming Disney Plus series instead; we got our first look at Andor (the prequel to Rogue One) and some concrete details about The Mandalorian season 3, and we'll likely catch a glimpse of The Bad Batch's second season.

CNET is reporting live from the show floor, capturing the hype of panel reveals and reunions, and checking out the creative cosplay. If you can't make it to Anaheim or just want to plan your convention out, let's take a quick look at the big hits so you know when to look out for news dropping online.

Thursday, May 26

The show kicked off with one of the big panels. Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase gave us the first trailer and an Aug. 31 release for Andor, a February 2023 release date for The Mandalorian season 3 and the announcement of coming-of-age show Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The panel also hyped some non-Star Wars Lucasfilm movies, giving us the first trailer for TV show Willow and the first image from Indiana Jones 5.

Readers got a taste of upcoming novels at The High Republic: For Light and Life panel, during which the authors revealed details about phase 2 of the publishing initiative set hundreds years before the Skywalker Saga.

Friday, May 27

After getting up early (or staying up late) to watch the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, everyone at the Light & Magic panel was likely a bit sleepy. Solo director Ron Howard and writer Lawrence Kasdan got everyone hyped with a sneak preview of a six-part documentary about Industrial Light & Magic, Lucasfilm's special effects division, ahead of its Disney Plus release on July 27.

Lucasfilm

Remember how exciting it was to see Yoda wielding a lightsaber for the first time? That was two decades ago (don't feel old; it's fine, it's fine), and the Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Celebration commemorated the second movie in George Lucas' prequel trilogy.

Actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen made surprise appearances to delight the crowd, joining a panel that included co-stars Anthony Daniels, Temeura Morrison, Daniel Logan, along with artist Doug Chiang, visual effects supervisor John Knoll and sound editor Matthew Wood.

For collectors, the Hasbro Star Wars Panel offered looks at upcoming waves of 3.75-inch figures and the highly detailed 6-inch Black Series, including the villainous Inquisitors seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

We also got the surprise reveal of Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Fallen Order, and the announcement of animated series Young Jedi Adventures, which is set during the High Republic era.

Saturday, May 28

The day's first major panel: Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni brought us an extended trailer for season 3 that hinted at returning characters and a trip to the ruined Mandalore.

It also yielded a surprise trailer for the Ahsoka Tano show, along with confirmation that it'd bring the Ghost crew from CGI animated series Rebels into live-action. Natasha Liu Bordizzo was revealed as the actor playing Sabine Wren.

Lucasfilm

We saw a new animated show unveiled in an afternoon panel: Tales of the Jedi is a CGI animated series of shorts. It's about Ahsoka and Count Dooku in their younger days.

Comics took the spotlight at the Marvel Star Wars panel (4:30 p.m. PT), with Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski taking to the stage with a bunch of writers and artists to talk about upcoming story arcs and unveil a new series about Yoda.

Lucasfilm

Sunday, May 29

The final day of the convention will shine the spotlight on Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 (11 a.m. PT). The team behind the CGI animated Clone Wars spinoff will almost certainly give us a trailer for the second season and a Disney Plus premiere date.

That'll be followed by A Look Back at Star Wars: Visions (12:30 p.m. PT), which will dive into last year's anime-inspired anthology series. It's possible this panel will reveal that this show will return for more episodes.

Where can I watch the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim panels?

If you can't make it to the show, you'll be able to stream the big panels and interviews from the official Star Wars YouTube channel and on StarWars.com. We've also embedded the stream above.