'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Gets Feb. 2023 Release Date

We finally have eyes on The Mandalorian season 3. The Disney Plus show is coming back with February 2023, and a new trailer that debuted at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim on Saturday gave us a taste of what to expect.

After the action-packed second season left off with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) getting unexpectedly whisked away in a surprise cameo by Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 to complete his Jedi training, Mando was unexpectedly free to do his own thing -- though it won't be all smooth sailing after he won the Darksaber. Grogu and Mando were reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, jetting off in a cool new ship.

Star Wars Celebration is a convention solely devoted to a galaxy far, far away. It's been running since 1999, when it hyped up prequel trilogy opener The Phantom Menace. This year's gathering runs from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29 in Anaheim, California. It's the first Celebration since 2019, with the planned 2020 convention having been canceled due to the pandemic.