Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer Reveals Wookiee Jedi, Fall 2022 Release

We got our first glimpse at Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on Sunday, with a trailer showing the genetically enhanced clone troopers' further Disney Plus adventures during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. Season 2 of the CGI animated series kicks off on Disney's streaming service this fall, the trailer revealed.

The titular squad of clone troopers debuted in the final season of The Clone Wars in 2020, and their 16-episode first season came out in 2021. Along with younger clone Omega, the Batch defied the Galactic Empire and became mercenaries following the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Sunday's trailer showed that Bad Batch member-turned-rival Crosshair will team up with Commander Cody (a clone who served under Obi-Wan Kenobi), the squad will encounter a Wookiee survivor of the largely extinct Jedi and that Omega will come face to face with Emperor Palpatine.

Panel attendees were treated to a scene from the first episode. Some time has passed since season 1, and Omega's looking a little older — her hair has grown out. She has a new outfit, and the rest of the Batch have customised their armor to be more colorful. The scene takes place on a tropical world, where our heroes are attacked by a bunch of giant crabs.