'Tales of the Jedi' is a Disney Series Series About Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku

Animated Star Wars series Tales of the Jedi was unveiled during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim on Saturday. The shorts will reveal previously unseen past adventures of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, who'll get three episodes each.

The six episode-series hits Disney Plus this fall. Show creator Dave Filoni revealed that he wrote the episodes while flying back and forth to shoot live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Dooku's episodes will feature his apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn as a young man. We previously saw Qui-Gon as a seasoned Jedi in The Phantom Menace, the first movie in the prequel trilogy, where he was played by Liam Neeson. Liam Neeson will return to the role in Tales of the Jedi, and the actor's will voice the younger version character.

Sean Keane/CNET

Attendees were treated to an episode — the ominously titled "Life and Death" — which revealed Ahsoka's birth and earliest days with her family. The 15-minute episode was engaging and intense, and seemed inspired by the tone and pacing of anime.

Ahsoka's mom is voiced Janina Gavankar, known to Star Wars fans as Iden Versio in 2017 video game Battlefront 2.

The episode earned a standing ovation from the Celebration Anaheim, but Filoni warned that some of remaining shorts will get dark.

"As nice as that one is, there must be must balance in the Force," Filoni said, noting that the Dooku episodes will be intense — appropriate, since he's destined to fall to the dark side and become Darth Sidious' appearance. An older Dooku is the villanious Sith Lord seen in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, the second and third movies in the prequel trilogy.

Ahsoka made her animated debut as Anakin Skywalker's Padwawan in 2008's The Clone Wars (which was set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith) and played a pivotal role in the seven-season series that followed. She appeared again in followup show Rebels, and was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in both - Eckstein will presumably return to the role in Tales of the Jedi.

Rosario Dawson took on the role when an older Ahsoka made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, showed up in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year and is getting her own Disney Plus series in 2023.