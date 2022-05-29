Star Wars Visions Season 2 Hits Disney Plus Next Spring

Anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions is returning for season 2, Lucasfilm revealed during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim on Sunday. It'll come to Disney Plus in spring 2023.

The upcoming episodes will be produced by studios from Chile, France, South Africa, India, Ireland, and South Africa, South Korea, Spain and the UK.

The first season wasn't part of the main Star Wars canon, but executive producer James Waugh told CNET in 2021 that he has "no doubt that we will see things that were in Visions become part of the fabric of Star Wars over the next decades."