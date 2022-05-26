'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Starring Jude Law Is Disney's Mystery Coming-of-Age Show

This one's for the kids: Disney has announced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a coming-of-age story about younglings lost in a galaxy far, far away.

All we know about the plot is that Skeleton Crew will follow a group of kids aged around who find themselves adrift in space, which sounds more than a little like recent animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, if we're honest. Jude Law stars, although we don't yet know if he'll be a Dumbledore-esque mentor to the kids or some kind of Imperial villain (or both, like he was in Captain Marvel).

The announcement made Thursday at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim reveals the title of a show that was hinted at recently. Vanity Fair reported that Jon Watts, the man behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and the other MCU spider-movies, was working on a show inspired by "classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s".

Amblin is the production company behind '80s classics like E.T., Gremlins, The Goonies and Back to the Future. It was co-founded by legendary director Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall (the producer behind the Indiana Jones movies) and Kathleen Kennedy -- who's now Lucasfilm's president and in charge of the Star Wars franchise.

The series previously went by the code name "Grammar Rodeo", a reference to a 1996 Simpsons episode.

At Celebration, Disney also revealed a trailer and release date for Star Wars spy series Andor, which hits Disney Plus this summer. And a 2023 release date was confirmed for The Mandalorian season 3. Stay tuned to CNET for more live reports from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, which runs May 26-29.