Sprint has crazy-cheap new deal, but there's a catch

Sprint's doing its best to lure in customers with a new plan that seems pretty enticing, especially if you're paying for several lines as part of a family plan. But there's a big catch: You're only locked into those prices for about a year.

The mobile carrier said Friday that when you sign up, you can get unlimited data, talk time and texts for $50 per month for the first line when you select automatic payments. You can pick up a second line for $90 per month in total, and then you can add third, fourth and fifth lines for free. Translation: A family of five will pay $90 a month for five lines -- until March 31, 2018. After that, it's $30 a month each for lines three, four and five.

Here's the breakdown of the deal, according to Sprint: