Sprint-SoftBank deal clears U.S. national security review

SoftBank's $20 billion merger with Sprint is just fine for a U.S. committee that monitors national security issues between companies.

Sprint announced Wednesday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) has cleared its proposed merger with Japan's SoftBank, saying that there are no national security issues that would make it unacceptable to the government. The companies have also signed a National Security Agreement with the U.S. government ensuring that they won't bring any issues to the floor after their merger.

Sprint's announcement today comes just a day after a report confirmed that the companies had been given national security approval.

Sprint said the deal is expected to close in July.