Sprint and Samsung plan to release a 5G phone this summer

It's only January, but Sprint's already feeling those summertime vibes. The wireless carrier on Monday said it plans to debut a 5G smartphone from Samsung in summer 2019.

The phone will be able to connect to Sprint's 5G network and its existing LTE network, the carrier said in a release. Sprint said device specifications and exact timing of its release would be announced "later."

5G, the next generation of cellular technology, is expected to significantly boost speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks. It promises to make data speeds 10 to 100 times faster than the typical 4G LTE network today. That could mean downloading a movie in seconds, rather than minutes.

In December, Verizon and Samsung said they'd bring a 5G phone to the US market in the first half of 2019. AT&T and Sprint quickly followed suit, saying they would also offer 5G devices from Samsung.

Sprint is also working with LG to build a 5G phone the companies say could be the first to market in the US. In November, Sprint announced it's working with HTC on a 5G mobile smart hub.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

