Spotify launches feature to help artists affected by COVID-19 raise funds

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify on Wednesday said it's rolling out a new feature that lets artists highlight a fundraising campaign on their profiles. Similar to how they can choose music to highlight as an Artist's Pick, they can now also use the Artist Fundraising Pick to feature campaigns raising money to support themselves, their bands or their crews amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They can choose to add a link to Cash App, GoFundMe or PayPal.me.

Artists can also fundraise for an initiative geared toward helping people in the music industry most impacted by the pandemic. They can choose from a list of verified organizations that are participating in the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for many Spotify users and people around the world -- and there are many worthy causes to support at this time," Spotify said in a release. "With this feature, we simply hope to enable those who have the interest and means to support artists in this time of great need, and to create another opportunity for our COVID-19 Music Relief partners to find the financial support they need to continue working in music and lift our industry."

Spotify said it's working "as quickly as we can" to develop and roll out the new product to as many artists as possible. "We consider this a first version that will evolve as we learn how to make it as helpful as possible for the music community," the company added.