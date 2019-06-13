Spotify is revamping Your Library for paying members to be more personalized

Taylor Martin/CNET

Spotify is morphing its Your Library section, saying the new design will make it easier to find the music you're looking for quickly and help discover new podcasts, according to a blog post Thursday. The company says music will be organized in a more personalized way to find what you're looking for quicker, and podcast will be easier to discover and keep up with.

Spotify is the world's biggest subscription music service by users and paying members.

The company said that its new Music tab automatically drops you into your Playlists section, where you can swipe to find all the artists you follow and albums you've saved. Pulling down will let you search, sort, and filter in any way you'd like. The revamp adds a new playlist, Liked Songs, that records every time you heart a song. This will give you a way to quickly download all its content at once for offline listening.

For podcasts, the new design sorts everything in episodes, downloads and shows. An Episodes tab allows you to quickly find new episodes or resume podcasts you're listening to, while the downloads tab is your cache of episodes you have available to listen to offline. The new Shows tab surfaces podcasts with th emost recent episode available.