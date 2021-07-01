iOS 15 beta WatchOS 8 beta Britney Spears loses case Tour de France fan arrested Princess Diana's 60th birthday statue Child tax credit FAQ
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Speck cases are 30% off through July 4

Looking for a case for your phone or tablet? Speck's Fourth of July sale is underway, with 30% off most products sitewide.

presidio-perfect-clear-magsafe-compatible-case

You can save $15 on Speck's new Presidio Perfect-Clear MagSafe compatible case for iPhone 12/12 Pro.  

 David Carnoy/CNET

Speck sporadically runs deals around various holidays and its Independence Day sale is in full swing, with 30% off most products on its site, though some exclusions apply. There's a limit of five items per order per customer and the sales ends on July 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST. 

See it at Speck

The 30%-off discount extends to Speck's new iPhone 12 Presidio Perfect-Clear MagSafe compatible case, which carries of list price of $50 but is now $35. It has 13-foot drop protection and works with Apple MagSafe accessories. Speck also makes some of the better folio cases for iPads. As an example, the Balance Folio for the iPad 10.2-inch, regularly $40, is now $28. Samsung Galaxy cases are also on sale and Speck makes cases for other Android phones, including Google, LG and others.

