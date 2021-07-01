Speck cases are 30% off through July 4

David Carnoy/CNET

Speck sporadically runs deals around various holidays and its Independence Day sale is in full swing, with 30% off most products on its site, though some exclusions apply. There's a limit of five items per order per customer and the sales ends on July 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The 30%-off discount extends to Speck's new iPhone 12 , which carries of list price of $50 but is now $35. It has 13-foot drop protection and works with Apple MagSafe accessories. Speck also makes some of the better folio cases for iPads. As an example, the , regularly $40, is now . Samsung Galaxy cases are also on sale and Speck makes cases for other Android phones, including Google, LG and others.

Read more: Best cases for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.